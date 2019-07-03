× Windsor Locks Police looking for ‘suspicious’ man approaching homes

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police are looking for a man who has reportedly been approaching homes and revealing personal information of the females and young children living at the homes.

Windsor Police Department said they received reports of a male showing up at houses stating he is with the Child Safety Program.

“He knows personal info about them and all of them are females with young children,” police said. “These females never contacted him, he just shows up at their houses.”

Police said he is very persistent when the females tell them they are not interested.

“He has gone onto a back porch and looked through the windows at one house and gone into the back yard of another house while people were in their pool,” police said.

Police said the man is a white male, 30-years-old, receding hairline, glasses and beard and mustache and was driving a silver/grey Fiat, unknown plate.

Police said there has been two occurrences on West, one on Elm Street, and one on Marshall.

Police said the wanted man has stated he is working with/for the police department, but police said he is not connected.

Police said anyone with any information is asked to contact Windsor Locks Police at 860-627-1461.