Another hot and humid day Friday; tracking storms for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There will be some changes on the way though. The next chance for showers is not until Friday night.

Showers and storms will become more numerous on Saturday as a cold front approaches. We’re still trying to nail down the exact timing of the rain. Right now it looks more likely in the mid-late afternoon/evening. Heavy downpours along with frequent lightning are possible. This will lead to much LESS HUMID conditions for Sunday. Next week looks great for outdoor plans too. Mainly warm and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, evening showers and storms. High: mid 80s – near 90 degrees.

SATURDAY: Warm, very humid. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, less humid. Lots of sun. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid: Upper 80s.

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli