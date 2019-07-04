Friends of Jennifer Dulos talk about their anguish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CANAAN — Friends of Jennifer Dulos are expressing their anguish and heartbreak as the daunting search for clues continues in multiple locations across Connecticut.

The search most recently centered around an MDC reservoir in West Hartford that’s about half a mile from the home of Fotis Dulos. Investigators are not revealing what, if anything, they discovered.

Fotis Dulos continues to live daily life in full view of the cameras. He waved to Fox 61 Wednesday from the home he’s building in New Canaan.

Police are leaving no stone unturned.

“I think everyone is frankly used to investigations on TV within 30 to 60 minutes you have a conclusion and this is just such a complex investigation,” said New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krowlikowski.

Maggie Donnelly is a friend of the neighbors who heard strange banging at the home.

“All I know is that the dog sitter heard this loud banging the morning after she disappeared,” said Donnelly.

Fotis is charged with tampering with evidence in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer.

“I foresee additional charges in the future. That’s what I can commit too. I can commit to two things. We are not going to rest until we find Jennifer and that anyone involved in her disappearance will be brought to justice,” said Krowlikowski.

For Jennifer’s family and friends, each day is harder than the next.

“You just don’t come across people like that very often”, said Sonia O’Connor. “I look at the world a little differently. I miss my friend and I just wish I had more time with her.”

Family spokesperson Carrie Luft has been trying to keep life normal for Jennifer’s five kids. She Took them to get summer reading books. But they noticed their Mom on the magazine cover.

“I was upset that it happened, but I was really impressed with the way that the kids dealt with it,” said Luft.

Fotis Dulos continues to maintain his innocence. He says he never wished Jennifer any ill will.