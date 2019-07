MANCHESTER – A home sustained serious damage and a firefighter was injured in an overnight fire in Manchester.

Officials said the call came in at 12:19 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters found heavy fire coming out of the 2nd story rear windows of the home. It took them about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

FOX61’s Sean Pragano is on the scene and says that one firefighter had to be taken to the hospital. He’ll have the latest on the FOX61 News Morning News starting at 4 a.m.