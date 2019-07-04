× PD: 70-year-old man charged in Waterford stabbing

WATERFORD — Police said they arrested a 70-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed someone Thursday.

Waterford Police Department said they arrested David Luzietti, 70, of Waterford and charged him with second degree assault. Police said they responded to a home after neighbors said a person had been stabbed.

Police said when they arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Memorial Hospital in New London.

The address of the alleged incident was not provided.

Police said Luzietti was taken into custody where he was given a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.