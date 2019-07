× Route 20 closed at Canal Road in East Granby following ‘serious crash’

EAST GRANBY — Granby Police along with State Police are investigating a ‘serious crash’ on Route 20 by Canal Road.

The road is closed in the area, and police say it may take several hours to reopen.

A FOX61 crew on the scene spotted a bicycle at the scene. There is a bike path in the area.

It’s unknown the severity of injuries.

This is a developing story.