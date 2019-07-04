State Police attempting to identify ‘seriously injured’ man involved in Route 8 crash

DERBY — State Police are attempting to identify a man who was seriously injured in yesterday’s Route 8 crash in Derby.

According to police, the man is described as a black man, around 40 years old. He is 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

The man has a heart tattoo on his right arm, and ‘JABA’ tattooed on his left forearm. There’s more writing that is bandaged over.

At the time of the crash, police said the man was wearing black jeans over multicolored pajama bottoms and black Nike Jordan sneakers.

The man and the driver of the car are unable to speak with investigators.

Anyone with possible information is asked to contact The State Police Troop I- Bethany Barracks at (203) 393-4200.