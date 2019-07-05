What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Canterbury man attempts to stop fatal restaurant stabbing in Worcester

Posted 6:24 AM, July 5, 2019

Boston 25 News

WORCESTER, Mass.  — Authorities say a woman was fatally stabbed at a restaurant in Worcester and a suspect from New Hampshire is in police custody.

Worcester police say the 31-year-old victim, whose name wasn’t released, was attacked Wednesday night at O’Connor’s Restaurant. They say a restaurant patron from Canterbury, Allen Corson Jr, rushed to help the woman also was stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested 28-year-old Carlos Asencio, of Derry, after others at the restaurant overpowered him and held him until officers arrived.

The Telegram & Gazette reports Asencio had previously dated the woman. He was expected to be arraigned Friday on charges of murder, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.

It was unclear if he had a lawyer authorized to speak on his behalf.

