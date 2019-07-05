Day after 4th of July draws large crowds across beaches in CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LYME-- Beaches across the state saw huge crowds on the 4th of July, but the day after not that many showed up yet the area did fill up.

Residents came from far and wide out to Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme laying out blankets, setting up tents, even some burying siblings in the sand in the shape of a merman and of course.

“Swimming is a biggie,” said Monica Arbo who is a regular beach-goer, “He has his little swimmies on, he is waiting for me to go out there… so yeah just swimming, playing with toys.”

Jessica Suares said, “She loves building sand castles, playing in the ocean with her friends, she has a great time here.”

Officials say during this time of year beaches see more visitors than normal and want to remind people to be careful when catching some sun by:

Checking the water quality— it’s updated weekly through Labor Day.

Drink Responsibly— remember alcohol and water don’t mix!

Watch Your Children— It only takes seconds for a child to drown, and this can occur silently.

Be Aware of Underwater Hazards- DEEP urges people to watch out for hazards such as sudden drop-offs, large rocks, and tree roots.

Kamil Dembinski said, “Rocky Neck State Park is one of the nicest in Connecticut, the one in Hammonasset is a little bit rocky, I think this one is better, the sand is nice so I just like this beach the best.”

Families say while they are keeping safe this time will be treasured.

Carmen Martinez explained, “Life is too short so you know you work a lot and you just want to spend enough time with your family… don’t miss any minute of it.”