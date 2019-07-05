× FD: 1 person drowned at a residence pool in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — East Hartford Fire Department said one person drowned Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to a pool drowning at 18 Depietro Drive around 6 p.m. Fire officials said the victim was found at the bottom of the pool.

At this time, the gender and age of the victim has not been released.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.