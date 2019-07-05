Foodie Friday: Whitney Donut and Sandwich Shop in Hamden

HAMDEN — Donuts for days in Hamden.

Whitney Donut and Sandwich Shop has been serving up these sweet treats since 1980.

From glazed to frosted to powered to the famous apple cider, the donuts have been the same all these years.

Julie and Saki Louizos now owns the popular spot that has been in the family since day one!

“The donuts are more old fashioned than gourmet, but they are so good,” said Julie. “We are trying to keep the history that my parents started but also modernize it.”

From the fresh donuts made daily or the superb breakfast sandwiches, one thing is for certain is the top quality taste. It’s that and the family-friendly atmosphere that has this place hopping every day.

“The little things make a big difference and this place puts extra quality into everything they serve,” wrote Geoffrey M. in an online review.

“Any breakfast sandwich on a croissant is 5 Stars. So are the apple fritter and giant coffee roll. Muffins have big, fresh berries and the donuts are some of the best around. Highly recommended!”