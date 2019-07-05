FOX61 Student News: Alcohol on prom night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Danielle Marks - Howell Cheney Technical High School

The high school prom is a highlight for many students.

Although it is a memorable night for most prom goers, for some, it becomes a night ruined by underage drinking combined with driving.

The results can be tragic. Roughly one-third of alcohol-related teen driving fatalities occur between April and June, the peak prom season.

To drive home the point that drinking and driving don't mix, Cheney Tech produces a mock crash event every two years.

It is a graphic demonstration of the consequences of driving while under the influence and of distracted driving in general.