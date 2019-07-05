× Hamden Police search for motorcycle robbery suspects

HAMDEN — Police said they are looking for three suspects who reportedly stole a motorcycle from a New Haven man overnight.

According to police, the victim, a 23-year-old man, was trying to fix his 2014 Honda IceBear Grom motorcycle around 2 a.m. on Concord Street. The victim told police that while he sat on his seat, the bike was ‘tapped’ by a 2008 grey Volkswagen Jetta. The man then fell onto the street but was not injured.

Then, police said three black men came out of the care with guns. One of the men stole the motorcycle and drove off onto Dante Place. He’s described as being in his ’20s, standing around 6′ tall with a thin build. Police said the man was wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

According to police, the other suspects followed the motorcycle in the Jetta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brian Jackson of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.