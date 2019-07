Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you know that there are 21 YMCAs across Connecticut, and it is their mission to make sure that everyone knows how to be water safe.

The YMCA will never turn someone away because of their finances. The staff says they will work with families to make sure they can get the help they need.

Margaux Farrell sat down with John Cattelan, Executive Director for the Connecticut Alliance of YMCAs to talk about what is available to keep people safe in the water this summer.