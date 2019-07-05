Motorcyclist dead after head-on collision with two cars in Waterbury 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A motorcyclist is dead after a bad accident involving two other cars. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on North Main Street.

North Main Street was closed off for several hours while police reconstructed the scene.

Police said the motorcyclist who died was a 26-year old man traveling on his 1997 Harley Davidson when he crossed into the Southbound lane.

A 2017 Acura traveling South saw the motorcycle and tried to avoid the collision by driving up someone's lawn. Police said the motorcyclist then hit a 2003 Mercedes head on that was traveling behind the Acura and eventually ended up on someone's front yard.

Alderman Vernon Matthews lived on the street and came out to the tragic scene.

"It's sad because now there’s a family that’s lost a loved one and you never want to hear anything like that," said Alderman Matthews of Waterbury.

Police said the people in the Acura and Mercedes were not injured.

Ginne-Rae Clay lives not from where it happened and said she witnessed speeding, ATV riders and police chases all the time on the street.

"Very scary to know because I mean, we don’t have sidewalks so I guess that’s a blessing because you don’t have people that are walking on this street but the grass and the lawn. My sister lives on a house on this street as well and we’ve had cars just went up into her lawn!" said Ginne-Rae Clay of Waterbury.

Alderman Matthews is hoping the city and police will enforce safer measures to prevent a similar accident from happening again.

"I would love to see more of a police presence up here because of the fact that a lot of people ride ATV’s, you have three schools in the area plus a park that everybody uses and there are people that walk," added Alderman Matthews.

The motorcyclist has not yet been identified.

North Main Street reopened around 10:15 p.m.