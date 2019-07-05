What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

New Haven firefighter arrested in alleged domestic violence incident

Posted 4:07 PM, July 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, July 5, 2019

NEW HAVEN —  A  New Haven firefighter is under arrest and facing numerous charges in an alleged domestic violence incident.

Marcus Demelo was arrested by Branford Police Department where an arrest warrant for Demelo said early Wednesday morning, Demelo and the victim had just returned home from a night of drinking. That’s when police said the two got into an argument, and things escalated.

Police said Demelo threatened to shoot the victim then threw the victim on the floor and strangled them. New Haven’s fire chief said Demelo is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

He’s due back in court next month.

