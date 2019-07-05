What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

North Haven PD arrest driver who killed a mother and fled the scene

NORTH HAVEN — Police made an arrest in the hit-and-run that killed a 57-year-old woman on Ridge Road back in March.

After months of interviewing witnesses, reviewing surveillance footage and examining physical evidence, North Haven Police secure an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Mark Rubino, of Meriden.

Police say Maureen Munzner was walking with her two children on Ridge Road when Rubino, driving a red Ford Fusion struck her and fled the scene.

Munzner was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives took Rubino into custody Friday and he is currently being held on a $50,000 dollar court-set bond.

Rubino was charged with Evasion of Responsibility in Operating a Motor Vehicle Causing Death, Misconduct with a Motor Vehicle, No Insurance, and Failure to Drive in Proper Lane.

