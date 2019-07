× Officials responding to hazmat situation in Plainville

PLAINVILLE — Officials are at the scene of a possible hazmat situation on 62 Hughes Street.

Plainville Fire Department said crews are dealing with an unspecified chemical exposure at a residence.

Officials said there are no evacuations to any homes in the surrounding neighborhood at this time.

No other details were released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will have the latest updates tonight on the FOX61 News at 10.