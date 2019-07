× PD: 84-year-old woman drowns at a residence pool in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Officials said an 84-year-old woman was found dead at the bottom of a pool Friday evening.

Fire officials said they responded to a pool drowning at 18 Depietro Drive around 6 p.m. Fire officials said the 84-year-old woman was found at the bottom of the pool.

No other details have been released.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.