× PD: Motorcyclist dead following crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fatal crash that left one motorcyclist dead Friday evening.

Waterbury police said they were called to the area of 3077 North Main Street to investigate a report of a three car accident involving two cars and one motorcycle.

Police said a 26-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling on North Main Street on a 1997 Harley Davidson. On North Main at Buckridge Drive the motorcyclist Crossed into the Southbound lane.

UPDATE: Police day the motorcyclist that died was a 26-year old man. He’s not being identified at this time. — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) July 5, 2019

Police said a 2017 Acura MDX traveling south on North Main saw the approaching motorcycle and drove onto the front lawn of 3069 North Main to avoid the collision. The motorcycle then struck a 2003 Mercedes that was traveling behind the Acura head-on. Police said the motorcyclist ended up in the front yard of 3077 North Main and was determined to be deceased at the scene due to massive head injuries.

Police said the driver of the Acura and passenger were not injured.

The operator of the Mercedes was not injured and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The identity of the operator of the motorcycle is not being released pending the notification to the next of kin.

No other details were released.