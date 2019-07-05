× Police investigating after woman’s body found in North Stamford swimming pool

STAMFORD — Stamford Police are investigating an untimely death after a woman was found in her swimming pool at 35 Woodley Drive Friday.

Authorities discovered her body at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Stamford Police say the woman was in her late 50’s and was a resident of the home. Her name will not be released until next of kin is notified of the incident.

The medical examiner is on the way and detectives are on scene checking surveillance cameras.

According to police, a criminal investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.