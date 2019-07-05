× Police: Mother, son arrested on manslaughter charges stemming from 2018 death

STAMFORD — Police say they have charged a mother and son from Stamford with manslaughter in connection to a 2018 death.

According to police, Olga ‘Iris’ Lopez was found unconscious in a home on Pequot Drive on November 26th, 2018. Police were then called there on a report of a possible overdose.

Police said that both Hector Lopez, her husband, and Mercedes Martinez, Hector’s mother, lived with Olga. According to police, Hector Lopez and his mother were ‘aware of her (Olga’s) condition, and failed to provide emergency care’. A day later, Hector and Mercedes were arrested and charged with cruelty to persons.

Following the arrest, the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Major Crimes Unit, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Connecticut State’s Attorney Office began investigating Olga’s death.

According to police, months of investigation evidence had been developed to substantiate that the failure from Hector and Mercedes to provide Olga with medical care led directly to her death.

60-year-old Mercedes Martinez was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. She is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on July 8th.

43-year-old Hector Lopez was charged with manslaughter in the first degree, three counts of risk of injury to a minor, and two counts of criminal attempt at tampering with a witness. He is also currently held on a $1 million bond and will also appear in court on July 8th.

Stamford Police said they hope the arrests give a sense of closure to a grieving family.