Sunny, hot, human Friday; Showers and storms Saturday

Today will be much like yesterday with plenty of sunshine with highs reaching 85-90. If we hit 90 degrees, it will be our first heat wave of this summer season (away from the shoreline).

There will be some changes on the way this weekend. Showers and storms will become more numerous on late tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. We’re still trying to nail down the exact timing of the rain. Right now it looks more likely in the late afternoon/evening. Heavy downpours along with frequent lightning are possible. This will lead to much LESS HUMID conditions with more sunshine for Sunday. Next week looks great for outdoor plans too. Mainly sunny, warm and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High: 85-90, cooler along the beaches.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy with patchy fog. Low: 70-75.

SATURDAY: Warm, very humid. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Cooler, less humid. Lots of sun. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid-upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid: Upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Mid: Upper 80s.

