Upcoming #CTbucketlist activities

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

The Norwalk International Cultural Exchange (NICE) Festival is taking place at Oyster Shell Park in Norwalk tomorrow, July 6 from 11am-10pm. The event will have dancers, musicians, vendors, and local international restaurants present at the event. The event is free to the public. For more information, click here.

Every Saturday from July 6 until August 24, the Norwalk Recreation and Parks Department presents an outdoor movie and entertainment. This will take place at Calf Pasture Beach. The event is free to residents with a Norwalk Resident Pass and $15 a car without a pass. Activities begin at 7:00 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk. Ice cream and refreshments will be for sale.

July 6 – Paddington 2

July 13 – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

July 20 – Incredibles 2

July 27 – Hotel Transylvania #3

August 3 – Mary Poppins

August 10 – Mary Poppins Returns

August 17 – Ralph Breaks The Internet

August 24 – Big Foot

Goats N’ Pajamas at Bradley Mountain Farm in Southington will be taking place July 6 from 6-7:30pm. This event allows you to help put the herd of goats to bed, cuddle with your favorite goat, and experience pure silliness together. It is $15 per person and you are able to brush, feed, and put pajamas, tutus and other costumes on the goats. This fun event takes place every Saturday all year long.

Touch a Truck will be taking place July 6th at Union Memorial Congregational Church in Stamford beginning at 10am. There will be a variety of trucks and vehicles from the Stamford Police Department, the police bomb task force, Stamford Fire Department, EMS, garbage trucks, the Ferguson Library on wheels, and many more! The event helps raise funds and collect diapers to support the Stamford Diaper Bank program.

Yoga on the Boardwalk with Exhale at Harbor Point in Stamford. This free event will take place July 7 from 9:45- 10:45am. It consists of mindful movement, athletic, inspiring flows, deep breaths. The smooth way the poses run together, and the focus on alignment. It will run all summer long, every Sunday morning. They also have complimentary parking is available in garages of 2200 Atlantic Street and 100 Washington Blvd.

Waterbury Food Truck and Firework Fest at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury will be taking place July 7 from 2pm-10:30pm. It is the 4th year the event will have up to 40 of the regions best food trucks, merchandise and craft vendors, along with a bunch of different entertainment for the whole family. The event has free parking and admission.

The New Haven Museum is having free admission on July 7, as they have the first Sunday of every month free! If it’s too hot and humid out or we get the showers expected you can go inside and see all that the museum has to offer. It is open from 1-4pm. For more information, click here.

Mid Summer Fantasy Renaissance Faire at Warsaw Park in Ansonia. This is an interactive fantasy world set in a time long ago where elves, fairies, orcs, goblins, and magic are real. The event is taking place July 6 through July 7 from 11 am -6:30 pm with a night show on Saturday from 7-9pm. For more information, click here.

