CT schoolkids going hungry in the summer – it doesn’t have to happen

HARTFORD - Must people realize that a hungry child will have trouble learning. That's one reason schools provide free meals for children in need. But what happens when the school year ends?

The good news is that meals and snacks continue to be available to students in need during the summer - but very few families are aware of or take advantage of them. To try to get the word out, Governor Ned Lamont has proclaimed July as "Summer Meals Month" in Connecticut, and schools, community leaders and advocates have been having events in Hartford, New Haven, and other cities to try to help spread the word.

Robin Lamott Sparks, Executive Director of End Hunger Connecticut, joined Aisha Mbowe on the FOX61 Morning News Saturday to talk about how they're trying to connect hungry students with a nutritious meal.

Summer meal sites can be located by calling 2-1-1, visiting www.CTSummerMeals.org, or texting "CTmeals" to 877-877.

