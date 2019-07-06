× Deputies: Man jumps off boat to avoid sobriety test, asks to be rescued

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. – An Oregon man who spent the Fourth of July boating on a California lake reportedly jumped into the water to avoid a sobriety test, only to have to ask to be rescued by deputies, according to KRCR.

Deputies said it happened July 4 in the evening, after a report came in about a “very intoxicated” boater. Deputies found the boat and its operator, 31-year-old Robert Callahan.

When asked to get into the patrol boat for a sobriety test, Callahan instead removed his hat and life vest before jumping into the water, KRCR reported. Callahan swam about 50 yards before asking the deputies to pick him up.

Once Callahan was on board the patrol boat, deputies said his BAC was .29. He faces charges of reckless/negligent operation under the influence of alcohol/drugs and reckless/negligent operation under the influence .08% or more BAC, KRCR reported.

The boat’s owner, 31-year-old Rylie Hogue, was reportedly too intoxicated to safely manage the boat; he was arrested for being intoxicated in public.

Both men were booked into Shasta County Jail.