× Police: Triple shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD – Police are on the scene of triple shooting in the capital city’s South End.

They say it happened about 3:15 Saturday morning in the area of 490 Wethersfield Avenue; that’s near Adelaide Avenue. Three men were shot, two sustained leg wounds, one was shot in the hand. They ranged in ages from 20 to 29.

Detectives from the Major Crime Division are on scene, as is FOX61’s Brian Didlake. We’ll have live reports on the FOX61 Morning News.