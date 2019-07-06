What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Potential for storms postpones fireworks in Manchester

Posted 7:51 AM, July 6, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, July 6, 2019

MANCHESTER – Today’s hot, humid weather will spawn thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, some possibly severe. Not every town will get the storms, but folks in Manchester aren’t taking any chances.

The city has postponed the James Dutch Fogarty Independence Day Celebration until tomorrow (Sunday).

Meteorologist Sam Sampieri says Sunday’s looks much less humid with little or no threat of thunderstorms.

If any other fireworks celebrations are affected by the weather, we’ll be sure to let you know.

 

 

