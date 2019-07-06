× Potential for storms postpones fireworks in several towns

MANCHESTER – Today’s hot, humid weather will spawn thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening, some possibly severe. Not every town will get the storms, but folks in Manchester weren’t taking any chances. Early this morning the city postponed the James Dutch Fogarty Independence Day Celebration until tomorrow (Sunday).

Manchester was followed by several other towns that had fireworks scheduled for tonight.

Among the towns who postponed until tomorrow night are Darien, Lebanon, and Putnam. New Milford has moved their celebration to their rain date of July 26th.

Gathering large groups out in the open with lightning ready to pop up is definitely NOT a smart plan, so be patient and celebrate a little later. Meteorologist Sam Sampieri says Sunday’s looks much less humid with little or no threat of thunderstorms.

James Dutch Fogarty Independence Day Celebration @ MCC is POSTPONED TO SUNDAY JULY 7th due to weather.#manchesterct #fireworks pic.twitter.com/ANgoaJG8Nn — Manchester Police Department (@Manchester_PD) July 5, 2019