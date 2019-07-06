× Rollover crash on Route 10 in Avon kills driver

AVON – One person is dead after a single-car accident on Route 10 in Avon Friday night.

The Avon Police Department says they were called to the area of 691 Waterville Road (CT-10) just before 7:30 p.m. Friday. They found a Dodge Durango upside down in the wood line. The lone occupant was a male who had severe head and upper body trauma. He was taken to UConn Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Route 10 was closed for several hours while the North Central Accident Reconstruction Squad collected evidence and began their investigation. Avon Police are asking anyone who might have any information about the crash to call them at 860-409-4200 and ask for one of the primary investigators, Officer Ryan Dery or Officer Jason Reardon.