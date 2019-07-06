Steamy with scattered storms this afternoon & evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEAT WAVE! Friday was the 3rd day in a row with temperatures in the 90s for Bradley International Airport, making it our first heat wave of 2019.

Today start off with a lot of clouds and some hazy sunshine. By midday it's partly cloudy, very warm and steamy with the chance for some hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will soar into the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Not every town will see a storm. Much like last weekend, some towns will stay completely dry and other could get hit with briefly heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has included Connecticut in a low risk of seeing a severe storm.

Storms will clear by 9 /10 PM tonight followed by clearing skies and MUCH LESS HUMID air.

Sunday will still be warm despite being much less humid with highs in the 80s.

Next week looks great for outdoor plans too. Look for a return to heat with highs near 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Warm, very humid, under a mix of sun & clouds. Scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: mid-upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Early storms then partial clearing turning less humid after midnight. Low: 65-70.

SUNDAY: Less humid but still warm. Lots of sun. High: Low-mid 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s-near 90 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Mid 80s-near 90 degrees.

THURSDAY: Humid, chance for showers. Mid: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80s

