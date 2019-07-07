× Georgia fugitive caught by K9 in Stonington

STONINGTON –With the help of multiple surrounding police departments, State police arrested a fugitive from Georgia.

State police tell FOX61 News that a suspect, in the area of Stonington, ran from their car after a traffic stop on I-95.

A state K9 unit was deployed and was able to capture the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries to their right calf.

The accused is facing local charges as well as being held as a fugitive from justice.

The identity of the accused has not been released yet by police.