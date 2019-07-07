× Groton Police investigate stabbing at hookah lounge

GROTON — Police are investigating a stabbing at a hookah lounge that happened early Sunday.

Around 3:15am police were conducting a patrol check at the Midnight Hookah Lounge 403 Pleasant Valley Rd. When they arrived, they were told of a fight that just occurred before they got there.

Officers called for assistance with large crowd in the parking lot. New London Police were taking a report from a male stabbing victim at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Police said the victim received his injuries from a fight that occurred at the Midnight Hookah Lounge. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This case is currently under investigation by members of the Criminal Investigation Division.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Groton Town Police Department at (860)441-6712.