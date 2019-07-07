What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Lembo says Connecticut on track for $701 million surplus

Posted 9:11 AM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, July 7, 2019

State Comptroller Kevin Lembo (D)

HARTFORD — State Comptroller Kevin Lembo says Connecticut is on track to wrap up the fiscal year that ended June 30 with an almost $701 million surplus.

The Democrat says that amount will be reduced by nearly $541 million to cover the cost of a new special reserve fund for the Teacher’s Retirement System and an anticipated legal settlement with the state’s hospitals over a taxing dispute.

Lembo says various state revenue generators have exceeded projections. For example, the state expects to take in nearly $40 million than originally projected from the state’s sales tax and more than $25 million than anticipated from the corporation tax.

Lembo says these “over-performing categories are positive signs’ but warns that Connecticut should maintain financial discipline and prepare for a possible economic downturn.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.