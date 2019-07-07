× Man accused of stealing from Home Depot in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Police responded to the Home Depot in North Haven on calls of a robbery in progress on Sunday afternoon.

When security approached the suspects who were attempting to take merchandise, one of the suspects pulled a knife and “frantically waved it at security.”

The suspects ran away from the business before police arrived at the scene.

The suspect who waved the knife, Noel Santiago, was arrested a few hundred yards away. It was said that he also fought with police officers.

Santiago, 54, is facing various charges including robbery in the first degree and interfering with officers. He is scheduled to be in court July 8.