× Officials say pond in Thomaston now safe after testing positive for E.coli last week

THOMASTON — Officials said Tuesday morning that Nystrom’s Pond is now safe for swimming after it showed high levels of E.Coli.

On Sunday, it was announced that the pond showed high levels of E.Coli last week during testing and they advised swimmers to take precautions.

The Torrington Area Health District recommended bathers refrain from submerging their heads in the water and avoid ingestion. If bathers choose to utilize the pond it is further suggested they shower in clean water after use.

Officials said normally the pond would be retenstsd immediately, but due to the holiday testing could not be done. The pond was retested Monday

Officials said, “Potential effects of E. Coli ingestion could include elevated risk of ear nose and throat infections and potential gastrointestinal issues. Users who are otherwise immunocompromised should refrain from bathing at this time.”