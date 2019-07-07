What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Officials say pond in Thomaston tested positive for E.coli

Posted 10:48 AM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:52AM, July 7, 2019

Getty Images

THOMASTON — Officials said Nystrom’s Pond showed high levels of E.Coli last week during testing and they advised swimmers to take precautions.

The Torrington Area Health District recommended bathers refrain from submerging their heads in the water and avoid ingestion. If bathers choose to utilize the pond it is further suggested they shower in clean water after use.

Officials said normally the pond would be retenstsd immediately, but due to the holiday testing could not be done. The pond will be retested Monday

Officials said, “Potential effects of E. Coli ingestion could include elevated risk of ear nose and throat infections and potential gastrointestinal issues. Users who are otherwise immunocompromised should refrain from bathing at this time.”

 

Google Map for coordinates 41.681981 by -73.117626.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.