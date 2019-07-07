What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Partly sunny, dry, and pleasant today

Posted 10:32 AM, July 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44AM, July 7, 2019

Expect a dry pleasant day to end the long 4th of July Holiday Weekend!  It will  be partly sunny, dry and comfortable, a N-NE breeze with highs reaching 80-85.

This week looks great for vacations and outdoor plans across the New England with plenty of sunshine, warm and mainly dry conditions through Wednesday.  The humidity increases by Thursday ahead of the next cold front.   That cold front should move through the region Friday with another round of showers and storms.  Drier and less humid air  could return by next weekend, especially if the cold front keeps on moving.  Could be perfect timing.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds, less humid. High: 80-85.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy.  Low: 55-65.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny very warm but dry. High: 85-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit more humid. High: 85-90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid.  Highs: mid-upper 80's.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms, very humid.  High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less humid.  High: 80-85.

