Police: pedestrian struck by car in East Lyme

EAST LYME – East Lyme police are investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday morning.

Chief of Police Michael Finkelstein says an officer on patrol was flagged down just after 7 a.m. for a pedestrian accident on Riverview Drive. Along with the Police Department, the Niantic Fire Department and East Lyme Ambulance responded. The injured pedestrian was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, then transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital via LifeStar. Police have not been updated on the pedestrian’s condition.

Riverview Drive was closed while the police department’s accident reconstructionists investigated the scene, but was reopened by 9:30 a.m.

Police say their initial investigation has determined that the driver was exiting the complex at 91 Riverview Drive when the pedestrian was struck.

The accident remains under investigation and any witnesses are urged to contact the East Lyme Police Department at 860-739-5900.