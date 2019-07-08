× Coventry man arrested after stand off

COVENTRY — Police had to use a TASER to take a man into custody after a standoff following a domestic incident early Sunday.

Police arrested Daniel Gegenheimer, 29, and charged him with threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, interfering with police, and disorderly conduct. He is being held on $1,000,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police were called to Twin Hills Drive Sunday at 12:20 am. for a report of a domestic violence incident. The victim had fled to a relative’s home, and told police that her husband was intoxicated and threatened her and a relative with a firearm. As officers approached, a gunshot was heard. Officers from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team were called in when the suspect barricaded himself in home. Police said he remained uncooperative, and CREST had to make entry into the residence, using the TASER to take the suspect into custody. A handgun and shell casing were recovered at the scene.