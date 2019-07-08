× Cutting edge education; Master Chef Junior Camp

KENT – It’s back for its second year at the Kent School: Master Chef Junior, The Summer Camp.

Kids from across the region are embracing the heat of the kitchen and learning from top chefs for both one and two week sessions.

“This is about education, creativity, and passion,” said Joe Mele, from Windsor who is the camps head chef.

Che Spiotta, a 13-year-old from Woodstock, New York is serving as a chef mentor for the campers. Spiotta is the recent winner of Master Chef Junior, Season 7.

“This is amazing,” Spiotta said about the camp, “the chefs are great and you learn so much.”

With about 120 campers enrolled this summer (double from last year) Camp is off to a good start.

“It’s wicked cool,” said Dave Helmin, a chef instructor from Manchester.

“These students know so much so we have to be at our best as chefs.” Spiotta added, “this is like training for the TV show.”

There are currently five Master Chef Junior Camps around the country.