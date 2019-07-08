What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Former Patriots star doing ‘much better’ after 2nd stroke

Posted 11:14 AM, July 8, 2019, by

MIAMI - NOVEMBER 23: Linebacker Tedy Bruschi #54 of the New England Patriots looks up to the scoreboard while taking on the Miami Dolphins at Dolphin Stadium on November 23, 2008 in Miami, Florida. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 48-28. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

ATTLEBORO, Mass.   — Former New England Patriots linebacker and ESPN analyst Tedy Bruschi says he’s doing “much better” after suffering a second stroke.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Bruschi says he knew what was happening immediately last Thursday when he lost use of his left arm, began slurring his speech and his wife noticed his face was drooping.

An ambulance took Bruschi to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, Massachusetts.

The Instagram post includes a list of the several warning signs of a stroke that should prompt an immediate call to 911.

The 46-year-old Bruschi had a stroke in February 2005 days after the Patriots’ third Super Bowl win and learned he had a congenital heart defect that produced a hole in his heart. He retired after surgery but later returned and played three more seasons for the team.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.