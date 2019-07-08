× Free Jazz in Hartford’s Bushnell Park on Mondays

HARTFORD – Hundreds of people brought their blankets and chairs to Bushnell Park on Monday to take in the summer’s first free Jazz concert.

Monday Night Jazz is the longest-running free jazz concert series in the United States, according to the Hartford Jazz Society.

For the 52nd season, free concerts will be held every Monday in Bushnell Park through the middle of August, weather permitting. Opening acts start at 6:00 p.m. and Headliners start at 7:30 p.m.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the summer 2019:

July 15 – Opener: Jovan Alexandre Quartet, Headliner: Dezron Douglas – Black Lion

July 22 – Opener: Jocelyn Pleasant and The Lost Tribe, Headliner: Sherry Winston

July 29 – Opener: The Matt Chasen Generation Ensemble, Headliner: Antonio Hart – Roy Hargrove Tribute

August 5 – Opener: Mike Carabello Quintet, Headliner: Darryl Yokley Sound Reformation

August 12 – Opener: Kris Jensen Ensemble, Headliner: OGJB Quartet – Lake / Haynes / Fonda / Altschul

