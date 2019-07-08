July 2019: Above & Beyond Award: Seth Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seth Winters

Ansonia Firefighter

Nominated By: Robin Winters

“My son, Seth Winters, has been a firefighter serving his community since he was 16 years old. He started as a fire explorer in the city of West Haven then moved on to the city of Ansonia as a volunteer firefighter. Everything he does is to help those in need and does not ask for a dime. He also rides his motorcycle for the Raging Knights Firefighter Motorcycle Club and they raise money all year long for the CT Burn Camp and to those who lost their homes due to fire damage. Working at Milford Hospital he works with local people helping them with anything they need. He loves his community and everyone in it. He is following in his father’s footsteps as a firefighter and serving his community.”

Proudly brought to you by