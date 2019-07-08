× Man arrested for allegedly damaging police cruiser with a ‘large rock’ in Hartford

Story written by: Julia Matter

HARTFORD – A man has been arrested after police said he damaged a cruiser outside Hartford Hospital Monday afternoon.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Kevin Fisher, who had previous charges and warrants against him, according to the Hartford Police Department.

Police said the vandal threw a large rock at the door of the car while it was unoccupied. Police said there was no reason given as to why he damaged the cruiser.

Fisher is currently in custody and held on a total of a $75,000 bond.