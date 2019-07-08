What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Michelle Carter’s lawyers urge US high court to take up texting suicide appeal

Posted 6:13 PM, July 8, 2019

Attorneys for Michelle Carter, the woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in her boyfriend's suicide, have filed an appeal, saying her texts encouraging the teenager to kill himself were protected free speech.

BOSTON — Lawyers for a woman who encouraged her boyfriend through text messages to take his own life have appealed her involuntary manslaughter conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Michelle Carter’s attorneys told the high court in a petition filed Monday that her conviction, based on her “words alone,” violated her First Amendment right to free speech.

Carter began serving a 15-month jail sentence in February after Massachusetts’ highest court upheld her 2017 conviction in Conrad Roy III’s death.

One of her lawyers said in an emailed statement that Carter “did not cause Carter Roy’s tragic death and should not be held criminally responsible for his suicide.”

A judge found Carter caused Roy’s death when she instructed him over the phone to get back in his truck as it was filling with toxic gas.

