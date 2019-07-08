× Milford man arrested in connection to bank robbery in Beacon Falls

Story written by: Julia Matter

BEACON FALLS — Police said they arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery that took place in May in Beacon Falls.

According to Beacon Falls Police Department, a search of Waterbury Superior Court took place Monday in an attempt to serve an arrest warrant to Michael Timothy Alldredge, 40, of Milford.

Police said it was a Judicial Case look up that revealed that a female friend had a court appearance on Monday. Police said they believed Alldredge would be with her during her court appearance.

Around 9:45 a.m., police said a vehicle occupied by Alldredge was stopped in the area.

That is when police said they arrested Alldredge where he is facing multiple charges including robbery, larceny and breech of the peace.

Alldredge is currently being held on $250,000 bond and has been transported to Bridgeport Correctional Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

No other details were released.