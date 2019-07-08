Monday Forecast: A great week ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A great start to the work week, even with a few clouds and raindrops early this morning in Southwestern CT. We'll get that little impulse out of the way, and set the stage for a Monday afternoon full of sunshine , seasonal temps, and low humidity.

As a matter of fact, this week looks great for vacations and outdoor plans across the New England with plenty of sunshine, warm and mainly dry conditions through Wednesday. Tuesday & Wednesday will be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees but we wont have the oppressive humidity to go with!

However, the humidity increases by Thursday ahead of the next cold front. That cold front should move through the region Friday with another round of showers and storms. Drier and less humid air could return by next weekend, especially if the cold front keeps on moving. Could be perfect timing.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High: Low-mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny very warm but dry. High: 85-90.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, a bit more humid. High: 85-90.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and very humid. Highs: mid-upper 80's.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers and storms, very humid. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80-85.

SUNDAY: Blend of sun & clouds. High: 85-89

