New Haven Board of Education discusses future of superintendent, amid $30 million deficit

NEW HAVEN — Dozens of people chose to speak at the New Haven Board of Education meeting Monday night, before members went behind closed doors to discuss the future of the district’s superintendent, Dr. Carol Birks.

From the moment Birks was chosen as superintendent, there has been continued public outcry.

Conversation about her future comes just weeks after the Board of Education rejected a proposal that would have cut teachers’ positions and moved teachers around the district.

“What I feel we need, we’re not getting and we need to figure out how to get it,” said Rodney Williams, who sent seven children to New Haven Public Schools.

On Monday, parents, teachers and taxpayers said they were worried that terminating Birks could lead to even more financial strain as the district faces a $30 million deficit for next year.

"We have a structural deficit so it's going to take some time to resolve,” Birks said. “This doesn't happen overnight."

Birks is less than halfway through a three-year $700,000 contract.

“We can’t afford to do right by our children and keep spending money,” said Sonya Marie, parent of a New Haven student.

No one could comment about discussions had during executive session, so Birks’ future in the district is unclear.