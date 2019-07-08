× Outbreak of salmonella infections linked to Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Uganda infections linked to Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas distributed by Agroson’s LLC.

Consumers in the U.S. should not eat any Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas. Restaurants and retailers should not sell or serve Cavi brand papayas.

With the exception of Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas, consumers no longer need to avoid papayas imported from Mexico.

Consumers who have any Cavi brand whole, fresh papayas in their homes should not eat them. Throw the papayas away, even if some of them were eaten and no one has gotten sick. Do not eat fruit salads or other mixes that include any Cavi brand papayas. If you aren’t sure the papaya you bought is Cavi brand, you can ask the place of purchase. When in doubt, don’t eat the papaya. Throw it out. Wash and sanitize places where Cavi brand papayas were stored: countertops and refrigerator drawers or shelves. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

Restaurants, retailers, and other food service providers from all states should not sell or serve any Cavi brand papayas, which are distributed by Agroson’s LLC.

Importers, suppliers, and distributors should not sell Cavi brand papayas, which are distributed by Agroson’s LLC. Distributors do not need to withhold papayas from distribution, with the exception of the Cavi brand.

As of last week 71 cases have been reported in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Texas.

Take action if you have symptoms of a Salmonella infection:

Talk to your healthcare provider.

Write down what you ate in the week before you started to get sick.

Report your illness to the health department.

Assist public health investigators by answering questions about your illness.